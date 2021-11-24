BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fertilizer Shortage - How To Solve The Problem
Liberty Thoughts
Liberty Thoughts
53 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
295 views • November 24, 2021
Website: http://www.naturesformulainc.com
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naturesformulainc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesformula.inc

Every problem has a solution.

Right now, the two biggest problems in the farming industry, as many farmers are finding out, is the availability of conventional fertilizer and the prices of fertilizer and other inputs such as herbicides.

What is your game plan for this growing season? Sitting back and hoping and praying everything goes away is not a plan?

Many people, including myself, think its only going to get worse before it gets better.

Are you going to put no fertilizer out and hope you have enough “build up” from previous years to get through this season? Are you going to fertilizer only 50% or so because that is all that many people are being told that they may be able to get?

How long are these two problems going to last? Nothing says it will only be for this season. It could go on for several years. How are you going to play this game?

We at Natures Formula, can help solve these problems and do it, for a fraction of the price! You don’t have to just get by or just survive this growing season. You can thrive this coming season!

Go to our website www.naturesformulainc.com and research us. Find out who we are, what we do, and watch our videos to hear from other farmers who are already solving these problems.

After researching us, contact us to schedule a sit down meeting with us. We will come to you, this winter in your off time to sit down and answer any question you may have and to help you get a game plan put together for this growing season to solve these two major problems.

We are excited about this up coming growing season after what we have seen and accomplished this growing season. We want you be excited about this upcoming growing season as well!
Keywords
cropsherbicidesagriculturefarmfarminggardensoil microbesfertilizersoilsoil healthfertilizer shortage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Mike Adams
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: What happens when the whole family works together

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: What happens when the whole family works together

Belle Carter
25 Tradeable Skills for Post-Collapse Scenario

25 Tradeable Skills for Post-Collapse Scenario

Edison Reed
Power banks: The unsung heroes of every survival kit

Power banks: The unsung heroes of every survival kit

HRS Editors
Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Mike Adams
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: What it really takes to make eggs profitable

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: What it really takes to make eggs profitable

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy