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MAJOR DEVELOPMENT IN KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL & JAMES O’KEEFE RAIDED BY FBI FOR BIDEN DAUGHTER'S DIARY
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60 views • November 10, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



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The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is underway and even though video evidence clearly shows he acted in self defence, Rittenhouse is still facing charges with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide, after the teen shot two men and wounded a third on the night of Aug. 25, 2020 during a BLM riot. Meanwhile Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe had his apartment raided by the FBI because they are concerned with what he knows about a diary owned by the President’s daughter Ashley Biden that was allegedly stolen and contains "explosive allegations" about inappropriate sexual encounters with her father Joe Biden. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest developments in the Rittenhouse case as well as the FBI’s raid on James O’Keefe.

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

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Sources:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/rittenhouse-witness-blows-case-prosecution-admits-he-pointed-gun-advanced-first

CONTEXT: The TRUTH Behind Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse And The KENOSHA SHOOTING!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/context-the-truth-behind-jacob-blake-kyle-rittenhouse-and-the-kenosha-shooting/

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1457820794256433159

https://twitter.com/mjfree/status/1330704667907678208

https://www.foxnews.com/media/project-veritas-james-okeefe-hannity-fbi-raid

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
shootingguntrialdiaryprotectjames o keefepress for truthpressfortruthkyle rittenhouse
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