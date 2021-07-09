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NSW Health Ordering Doctors Not To Issue Face Mask Exemptions
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10 views • July 09, 2021
DISCLAIMER: Please note, nothing in this video should be construed as legal or medical advice and viewers are encouraged to
conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here. Relevant links have been included
where applicable.
Links:
2006 Australian Medical Association Adopts WMA Declaration of Geneva
https://www.ama.com.au/media/ama-adopts-wma-declaration-geneva
NSW Public Health Directions - Face Coverings
https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/public-health-orders.aspx
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Walking on Thin Ice
Crystal Kay & The Falsettos - Walking on Thin Ice (Audio) 2019
https://youtu.be/j-9BMYOjOhU
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conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here. Relevant links have been included
where applicable.
Links:
2006 Australian Medical Association Adopts WMA Declaration of Geneva
https://www.ama.com.au/media/ama-adopts-wma-declaration-geneva
NSW Public Health Directions - Face Coverings
https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/public-health-orders.aspx
Music:
Walking on Thin Ice
Crystal Kay & The Falsettos - Walking on Thin Ice (Audio) 2019
https://youtu.be/j-9BMYOjOhU
Find me on:
https://www.facebook.com/craigpeter.deegee.5
Parler
https://parler.com/profile/CraigPeterDG/posts
Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/craigpeterdg
Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/craigpeterdg/
Wordpress
https://ashj69a.wordpress.com/
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zs2mOYlo1Cmr/Craig Peter DG
Rumble
https://rumble.com/Craig Peter DG
GAB Social
https://gab.com/CraigPeterDeeGee
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/craigpeterdg
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@CraigPeterDG:a
Thankyou for watching. Please Like, Share and Subscribe
Keep up the fight. Stay in the fight! The preservation of ALL our inherent human rights depend on it.
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