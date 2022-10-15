Frank Raymond and Kyle Hunt on Culture, Race and Genocide

Kyle Hunt and Frank Raymond on 11 September 2016, on Renegade Broadcasting. They hold a wide-ranging discussion around the entire issue of races and cultures, with special reference to the demonization of Caucasians in the ‘liberal left’ media and the ivory towers of academia.

The Sneak Rulers, working for the genocide of the white peoples, have implanted into the ‘liberal lemming’ mind a Prime Directive. Does this Prime Directive explain some contradictions? For instance, feminists fail to howl against the rape of white women by colored men, be they the ‘migrants’ streaming into Europe or anyone else. The liberals are usually enviro- and eco-friendly, yet they are fanatic about importing billions of colored people into the West, to devastate the environment with their huge numbers and their relative indifference to Nature and the ecology. Kyle and Raymond wonder why liberals feel it is hateful to keep their homelands for their white kith and kin, and to therefore exclude aliens, yet they keep their homes for their family and only their family. They do not consider it hateful to stop that homeless person down the street from moving into their bedroom. Why is that not hateful, and driven by fear?

The discussion extends to broad areas such as the origins of the caste system in India, and the myth that Native Indians are superior to the worthless whites as stewards of the earth.

Enjoy this discussion and thoughtful examination of issues that are rarely aired in the brave new world of Thoughtcrime and Doublethink.

https://www.amazon.ca/Sweet-Dreams-Terror-Cells-Raymond/dp/1544060440

