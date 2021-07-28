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Cullen Bell at the World Wide Rally for Freedom
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21 views • July 28, 2021
Cullen Bell is a football coach from Maui who skipped two football games to come speak to the people in Honolulu. He says using masks is like throwing sand at a chain link fence. The virus particles are considered to be much smaller than the holes in the masks. As a parent, it is your duty to protect your children and ensure they have a better life than the one you lived.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
#WorldWideRally #WeWillAllBeThere #Freedom
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
#WorldWideRally #WeWillAllBeThere #Freedom
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