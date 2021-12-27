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Richard H. Black: NATO is the centerpiece of the Deep State, poses a very grave threat to world peace [Chinese subtitle] 李察·布萊克：北約是深層政府的核心，嚴重威脅世界和平
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31 views • December 27, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈NATO Must Be Dissolved — Col. Richard H. Black (USA Ret.)〉，頻道「Schiller Institute」，2020年12月15日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5P1Slac6W0
原影片出處：〈NATO Must Be Dissolved — Col. Richard H. Black (USA Ret.)〉，頻道「Schiller Institute」，2020年12月15日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5P1Slac6W0
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