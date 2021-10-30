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Brave Melbourne Police defector leads huge protest against Premier Dan Andrews. The tide is turning!
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242 views • October 30, 2021
A massive group of protesters gathered in Melbourne’s CBD spouting pro-Trump slogans and calling for Premier Daniel Andrews to be sacked, amid heated debate around mandatory vaccines and mounting frustration towards the state government.
#HoldTheLine Today in Melbourne. Thank you to @Real Rukshan for capturing this excellent footage.
The group, estimated to be over 1000, gathered outside Victorian parliament on Saturday, protesting forced Covid vaccines, ongoing restrictions for the unvaccinated, and controversial new pandemic laws.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
#HoldTheLine Today in Melbourne. Thank you to @Real Rukshan for capturing this excellent footage.
The group, estimated to be over 1000, gathered outside Victorian parliament on Saturday, protesting forced Covid vaccines, ongoing restrictions for the unvaccinated, and controversial new pandemic laws.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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