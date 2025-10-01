US govt officially went into shutdown, last night at midnight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US government officially goes into a shutdown
The US federal government partially shut down after Republicans and Democrats in Congress failed to reach agreements on funding.
On Tuesday, the Senate rejected two bills submitted aimed at averting a shutdown. A bill developed by Republicans failed in a 55 to 45 vote. Meanwhile, 47 senators voted in favor of a Democratic bill, and 53 opposed. A bill needs to hit the 60-vote threshold to pass.