AFU counterattacks in Primorske & Stepnohirsk - Rybar's analysis

AFU counterattacks in Primorske and Stepnohirsk — Rybar's analysis📝

By mid-February, units of the Dnipro Guard continued their offensive on the left flank of the West Zaporizhia direction. The heaviest fighting took place in the vicinity of Stepnohirsk, where the AFU sought to prevent Russian forces from consolidating on the approaches to the Konka River.

➡️By February 16, Ukrainian formations launched counterattacks with armored vehicle support, regained control of part of the positions in Primorske and Stepnohirsk, and also broke through into the territory of Plavni. Over the next two weeks, heavy fighting continued in the sector, during which Russian airborne troops managed to eliminate the threat of encirclement of their units and again advanced toward the Konka.

➡️To the east, Russian forces in the early second decade of the month expanded their control zone in the Pavlivka area. Nevertheless, by February 16, they were forced to shift to repelling enemy counterattacks, which managed to occupy previously lost positions in Lukyanivske and now seek to drive Russian forces out of strongpoints between Novoyakovlivka and Pavlivka.

➡️In the central sector of the direction, Dnipro assault troops managed over the course of the month to regain a foothold in the fortifications on the approaches to Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka. At present, heavy fighting continues in the sector, and there have been no reports of Russian forces breaking through into the village territory.

❗️As in the East Zaporizhia direction, Ukrainian formations in this sector of the front rely on heavy drones to suppress Russian positions and supply routes. Dnipro Guard fighters seek to prevent an enemy breakthrough into the rear areas and loss of forward lines, however, at present the situation remains extremely difficult.