492) A Hidden World at Age's End

Sources:

Psinergy channel – Mon coffee (December 29, 2025): https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/Mon-coffee:6

TRANSCRIPT

I've mentioned the hybrids that know this is a time turnover, not just a reset, not just the mud flood style reset, they're preparing to protect innocent humans. Understand the real reason, recycling the realm, that's my opinion, but okay.

Have the will to go through literally hell and then find the exit, try to communicate that to people literally since 2022 and they don't want to hear it, they want their magic product, they want to believe everybody going to get along and I've continued to point out you've got hybridized humans, so I've been thrown through this realm with their fake liminal space primer material, wormhole with control, and plasma states with supercomputers. And then find the exit, many will not even consider this as a real option, they'll try to die, but they can't, it's the change in the plasma state, the atmosphere.

That's why the bible talks about them, and we'll try to die in the camp, etc. That doesn't mean I believe everywhere, the bible says because they've rewritten it so many times, I stay with Holy Spirit and resonance and the morphology of the now in time, find the location where you should be at the moment of the Armageddon. I've been hearing about that from my Seraph since 2014, be prepared to last enough in hell until you can see the exit, since I was a little girl talk to the cryptids around here, so it's not funny, until you can see the exit, have the knowledge to begin a new world and I said keep books, and I tell all of our people here every day, hard fire up, you're going to need your immune system, you're going to need yourself, you're going to need your skills because like we've been hoarding library books.

For those of you who are used to white papers, you better get unused to it because I have a lot of things I need to go over with people so that they can protect themselves at least try because the different systems they've been given are going to fail. It's just the natural turnover of different technology that they're already using for themselves so much like me they are not bothered my whole house is set up even with the breaker to go off in a different plasma way. They do the same thing they just do it differently in ways that are issued to them. So they're not using sacred space or any of that they just are given the tools and then they use them. I mean, wouldn't you if you were part of the people that live forever and have life extension technology all the rest of you?

Our fire out get creative listen with your whole body all of your heart mine body soul. Listen trust your gut. Yeah, because they've got molecular control and you can believe they're gonna play with it before they're done. See you all later.





