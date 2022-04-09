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Mariupol battles for the Primorsky district - Dead unburied, Sounds of Assaults on the Seaport. - Anna Press 18+, 040822
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90 views • April 09, 2022
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Mariupol: battles for the Primorsky district
Against the background of the assault on the Mariupol seaport from the south, military units of the Russian Federation and the DPR began to storm the Primorsky district of the city from the north.
Mariupol: battles for the Primorsky district
Against the background of the assault on the Mariupol seaport from the south, military units of the Russian Federation and the DPR began to storm the Primorsky district of the city from the north.
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