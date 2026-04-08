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What's happening in the Sumy Region border area - Rybar's analysis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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What's happening in the Sumy Region border area — Rybar's analysis📝

By early February, after several months of intense fighting, Russian forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Sumy direction. Over the following weeks, assault troops of the "Sever" Guards conducted offensives across multiple sectors, expanding their control zone in the border area.

➡️By February 13, Russian units drove the AFU from positions on the approaches to Yunakivka and Aleksiyivka, and also renewed fighting for Kondratovka. By late March, they also managed to penetrate significantly deeper into enemy defenses and freed Mala Korchakivka, beginning to form a line for a future offensive on Khoten.

➡️In parallel, the "northerners" expanded their control zone on the eastern flank of the direction. By March 31, assault troops freed Aleksandriya and began moving into the territory of Myropollia, however, there are no reports yet of consolidation in the village buildings.

📌 As in the Burluk direction, fighting in the Sumy Region border area is characterized by small group actions across a wide sector of the front. Drone operators play the main role in ensuring successful attacks; due to their regular strikes, assault groups cannot accumulate sufficient forces to deliver concentrated blows.

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