Chris Hedges Israel's endgame in Palestine is genocide The Marc Steiner Show (mirrored)

7 Nov 2023 The Real News Network PodcastsOne month since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on Oct. 7, the Israeli military has slaughtered more than 10,000 Palestinians, including over 4,000 children. International condemnation is growing, with multiple governments withdrawing their ambassadors from Israel and organizations around the world calling for Israel's leaders to be prosecuted for war crimes. In an Oct. 28 resignation letter, Craig Mokhiber, former Director of the New York Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, noted that there is "no room for doubt or debate" that the Israeli government is intentionally perpetuating a genocide of the Palestinian people with the support of the US, EU, and other international actors. Drawing on his decades of experience as a war correspondent and years living in and reporting on Gaza, Chris Hedges joins The Marc Steiner Show to discuss Israel's endgame: the full elimination and depopulation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and eventually the West Bank.





Studio Production: Adam Coley, Cameron Granadino

Post-Production: David Hebden





