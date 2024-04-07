EVIL: ISRAEL USING AI KILL-BOTS! - Drones Powered By AI Committing MASS Murder! - The Terminator

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the use of AI controlled drones and surveillance systems killing people indiscriminately in Gaza thanks to the Israeli military's new artificial intelligence technology. 37,000 people have been labeled as targets by the AI surveillance system which has recently blown up British and Australian aid workers attempting to feed Palestinian children. The United States military has also recently approved the use of AI drones making their own decisions on who to kill without human intervention. This is the beginning of something far more nefarious as the global shadow government ushers in a scripted World War 3 scenario, launched by false flag operations. In California, Governor Gavin Newsome is rolling out a new AI powered surveillance system to track and trace all individuals in the state. The Swiss government is also rolling out laws to restrict the population to 10 million people until 2050. They are utilizing technocracy to enslave the masses, force them into a dependent slumber, control what they eat, where they go and what they spend. They plan to kill us once they've sucked all of the humanity out of us. From bombing Palestine to forcing us into further war in Russia, Iran and China. From fearmongering about the climate to forcing us into 15 Minute Cities. From attempting to exasperate the crime rate to forcing biometrics and a surveillance state as a so-called "solution." It couldn't be more clear that THIS is go time. THIS is the "New World Order," THIS is the Great Reset. THIS is our time to stand up and reject the machine encapsulating us all under the guise of convenience and protection.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

