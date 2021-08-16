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Biden in Hiding as Afghanistan Falls
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70 views • August 16, 2021
August 16, 2021 - Afghanistan has been lost to ISIS and the Taliban, the capitol of Kabul was taken over, and the government fled on Sunday. The US Embassy, which cost $700,000,000, is now in the possession of the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.” And Sharia law--with its oppression of women and cries of "death to America"-- reigns.
The Kabul Airport, above, is overrun with people fleeing in fear for their lives, clinging to the ramps, and even running in front of moving planes, desperate to escape. President Biden is tucked away, supposedly at Camp David, sending in 5,000 troops to assist in the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Sources:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/08/14/statement-by-president-joe-biden-on-afghanistan/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9896103/Pentagon-chief-Lloyd-Austin-tells-briefing-disappointed-Afghan-army.html
https://abcnews.go.com/US/afghanistans-collapse-us-intelligence-wrong/story?id=79470553
Website with archived articles: Prayingcitizen.com
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
The Kabul Airport, above, is overrun with people fleeing in fear for their lives, clinging to the ramps, and even running in front of moving planes, desperate to escape. President Biden is tucked away, supposedly at Camp David, sending in 5,000 troops to assist in the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Sources:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/08/14/statement-by-president-joe-biden-on-afghanistan/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9896103/Pentagon-chief-Lloyd-Austin-tells-briefing-disappointed-Afghan-army.html
https://abcnews.go.com/US/afghanistans-collapse-us-intelligence-wrong/story?id=79470553
Website with archived articles: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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