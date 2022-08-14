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Understanding The Deceit, The Solution Is Simple
August 4 2022
Source: https://rumble.com/v1etgeb-understanding-the-deceit-the-solution-is-simple.html
00:00 Passing Through intro
02:55 Require COVID-19 evidence from RCMP, courthouse later in October
24:51 Robbie Cressman Camp X Training
26:39 Dealing with border and ArriveCAN
38:51 Trump and Klaus Schwaub
42:23 Addressing critics of Dr Judy Mikovits
45:13 FDA lack of testing
50:58 Nurse regrets taking injection
58:52 Pam Deol is missing (see source for background)
62:03 Braveheart closing montage
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Bonnie Henry emails exposed (she knew the injections were not safe): https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf