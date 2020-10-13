[Nov 11, 2018] Debunking # 1 of the "Top Ten Reasons Why We (allegedly) Know the Earth is Round (SHORT VERSION) (47.7K views on YouTube!)

I'm going to debunk each of the so-called "Top Ten Reasons Why We Know The Earth is Round." It's actually quite easy. Here's to debunking number 1: The Photographic Evidence. I know it's been a while since I started this series. Sorry it took so long to get this last one out. I finally needed to do something with it in order to use it in an upcoming conference. So here it is. But this is actually not the full version I've been working on. The longer, more in-depth one is still a work in progress. There's a lot of ground needing to be covered when it comes to this issue, so please be patient. For now, this video is the short and to the point version and it covers the highlights of why we can't trust the so-called "photographic evidence" supplied to us by NASA and various other space agencies. You should definitely do your own research into this topic because there is a LOT more information out there worth considering.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here: