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Are the Truckers in Canada Really Terrorists? – Current Kla.TV-Interview
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10 views • February 16, 2022
How are the trucker protests in Canada presented in the media? Is the Canadian prime minister right when he talks of "violent demonstrators" and "Nazis"? Our KLA.TV correspondent interviewed Hugh Hunter, professor of philosophy, resident of downtown Ottawa, on February 15th, 2022. What is Hugh Hunter saying as an eye-witness about the protests in Ottawa? Please watch this witness report - and share it with people around you. Many may not have heard about this movement for freedom and peace that has already spawned similar movements in many countries of the world - despite severe threats of sanctions.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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