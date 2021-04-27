Globalist Deep State Mockingbird Racist Playbook ** - Tucker – 26/Apr2021

** Mockingbird Media, Corporations and Government Officials all happen to repeat the same narrative that ‘There’s More Work to be Done.’

** EVERYONE SEEMS TO BE READING FROM THE SAME SCRIPT

** Not a single one of these individuals or corporations could explain exactly what Work Needs to be Done against Racist Extremism.

** BIDEN: “SO WE CAN’T LEAVE THIS MOMENT, AND LOOK AWAY THINKING OUR WORK IS DONE.”

** KAMALA HARRIS: “THE FACT IS, WE STILL HAVE WORK TO DO”

** CNN: THERE’S A LOT OF WORK TO BE DONE TO GET TO LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL

** MSNBC: CONGRESS FACING NEW PRESSURE TO ACT ON POLICE REFORM AFTER CHAUVIN VERDICT!

** BEST BUY: “COMMITMENT TO THIS WORK IS AS STRONG AS EVER”

** SAN FRANCISCO MUSEUM OF MODERN ART: “THERE IS STILL MUCH WORK TO BE DONE”

** TARGET: “WORK’S NOT DONE ... MUCH MORE TO DO”

** STARBUCKS: “WORK” MUST BE DONE

** TIM SCOTT - R.SEN/SC: “MORE WORK TO BE DONE”

** YALE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT: “WE KNOW THERE’S MUCH MORE WORK TO BE DONE”