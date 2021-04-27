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** Globalist Deep State Mockingbird Racist Playbook ** - Tucker – 26/Apr2021
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80 views • April 27, 2021
** Mockingbird Media, Corporations and Government Officials all happen to repeat the same narrative that ‘There’s More Work to be Done.’
** EVERYONE SEEMS TO BE READING FROM THE SAME SCRIPT
** Not a single one of these individuals or corporations could explain exactly what Work Needs to be Done against Racist Extremism.
** BIDEN: “SO WE CAN’T LEAVE THIS MOMENT, AND LOOK AWAY THINKING OUR WORK IS DONE.”
** KAMALA HARRIS: “THE FACT IS, WE STILL HAVE WORK TO DO”
** CNN: THERE’S A LOT OF WORK TO BE DONE TO GET TO LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL
** MSNBC: CONGRESS FACING NEW PRESSURE TO ACT ON POLICE REFORM AFTER CHAUVIN VERDICT!
** BEST BUY: “COMMITMENT TO THIS WORK IS AS STRONG AS EVER”
** SAN FRANCISCO MUSEUM OF MODERN ART: “THERE IS STILL MUCH WORK TO BE DONE”
** TARGET: “WORK’S NOT DONE ... MUCH MORE TO DO”
** STARBUCKS: “WORK” MUST BE DONE
** TIM SCOTT - R.SEN/SC: “MORE WORK TO BE DONE”
** YALE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT: “WE KNOW THERE’S MUCH MORE WORK TO BE DONE”
** EVERYONE SEEMS TO BE READING FROM THE SAME SCRIPT
** Not a single one of these individuals or corporations could explain exactly what Work Needs to be Done against Racist Extremism.
** BIDEN: “SO WE CAN’T LEAVE THIS MOMENT, AND LOOK AWAY THINKING OUR WORK IS DONE.”
** KAMALA HARRIS: “THE FACT IS, WE STILL HAVE WORK TO DO”
** CNN: THERE’S A LOT OF WORK TO BE DONE TO GET TO LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL
** MSNBC: CONGRESS FACING NEW PRESSURE TO ACT ON POLICE REFORM AFTER CHAUVIN VERDICT!
** BEST BUY: “COMMITMENT TO THIS WORK IS AS STRONG AS EVER”
** SAN FRANCISCO MUSEUM OF MODERN ART: “THERE IS STILL MUCH WORK TO BE DONE”
** TARGET: “WORK’S NOT DONE ... MUCH MORE TO DO”
** STARBUCKS: “WORK” MUST BE DONE
** TIM SCOTT - R.SEN/SC: “MORE WORK TO BE DONE”
** YALE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT: “WE KNOW THERE’S MUCH MORE WORK TO BE DONE”
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