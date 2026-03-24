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THE KANDAHAR INCIDENT 🧌 A SHORT AI FILM
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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The Kandahar Giant incident, drawn from whistleblower-style accounts (primarily the 2016 interview with "Mr. K" by L.A. Marzulli, plus second-hand soldier recollections from around 2005 that circulated in military circles and later excerpts), describes a 2002 event in remote mountains of Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. A patrol vanished, prompting a Special Forces team (likely a small squad of 8-10 operators) to investigate. They found a cave with scattered U.S. gear, bones/human remains, and signs of habitation. Emerging from the cave was a 12-15 foot tall humanoid giant—red-haired, double rows of teeth, six-fingered hands, wearing primitive leather-like footwear, armed with a large spear. It attacked immediately, spearing and killing one soldier (referred to as "Dan" in accounts). The team opened fire with M4s and other weapons; it took sustained shooting (estimates 30 seconds to a minute, multiple magazines) to bring it down. The body was massive (estimated 1,000-1,100 lbs), with unusual features like polydactyly and a foul odor. A helicopter (likely Chinook) was called in quickly to extract the corpse, wrapped in tarps, under heavy secrecy. Soldiers were reportedly debriefed, threatened with severe consequences (including NDAs or worse), and the incident was buried—body allegedly flown to a black site (often tied to Bagram or stateside facilities). Corroborating whispers include other troops hearing the story as an "open secret" in-country, a separate pilot account of transporting a giant body (possibly from a different location), and ties to ancient Nephilim lore suppressed by powers that be.




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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kxZerjVOHE




Thumbnail: https://scienceinfo.net/kandahar-incident-nearly-4-meter-tall-giant-was-destroyed-by-us-special-forces-in-the-middle-east.html

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recreationai filmdj shamukunithe kandahar incidentthere were giants on the earth
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