THE SECRET TO BEATING THE COVID CARTEL

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In the wake Del’s groundbreaking sit down interview with Senator Ron Johnson, it's become clear that while it may seem like there is a light at the end of the tunnel, every last one of us needs to continue the fight against the politicians, media giants and health agencies that make up the “Covid Cartel”.
#CovidCartel
POSTED: August 22, 2022