Washington Caught Faking Climate Data: 86% of State CO₂ “Reductions” Were Fiction

Washington State has been telling voters that its carbon tax and Climate Commitment Act are delivering massive environmental benefits — but new reporting shows that up to 86% of those claimed CO₂ reductions were based on faulty, exaggerated, or outright impossible data.

In this episode, we break down how state agencies inflated emissions reductions, how a handful of grant projects magically eliminated millions of tons of carbon on paper, and how bureaucrats failed to catch obvious errors before using them to justify billions in new taxes and regulations.

This isn’t a simple accounting mistake — it’s a warning sign. When government uses fake numbers to sell massive policy changes, taxpayers pay the price. Conservatives should be outraged that unelected agencies are cooking the books to expand power, raise costs, and push ideological climate agendas without accountability.

If the math doesn’t work, the policy doesn’t work — and Washington’s climate narrative is collapsing under its own weight.





#WashingtonState #ClimateScam #CarbonTax #ClimateCommitmentAct #FakeData #GovernmentFailure #BureaucraticIncompetence #ClimateLies #TaxpayerAbuse #EnergyCosts #ConservativeNews #LimitedGovernment #AccountabilityMatters #LeftCoastPolitics #RebelRadio







