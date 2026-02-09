BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Washington Caught Faking Climate Data: 86% of State CO₂ “Reductions” Were Fiction
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
6 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
123 views • 23 hours ago

Washington State has been telling voters that its carbon tax and Climate Commitment Act are delivering massive environmental benefits — but new reporting shows that up to 86% of those claimed CO₂ reductions were based on faulty, exaggerated, or outright impossible data.

In this episode, we break down how state agencies inflated emissions reductions, how a handful of grant projects magically eliminated millions of tons of carbon on paper, and how bureaucrats failed to catch obvious errors before using them to justify billions in new taxes and regulations.

This isn’t a simple accounting mistake — it’s a warning sign. When government uses fake numbers to sell massive policy changes, taxpayers pay the price. Conservatives should be outraged that unelected agencies are cooking the books to expand power, raise costs, and push ideological climate agendas without accountability.

If the math doesn’t work, the policy doesn’t work — and Washington’s climate narrative is collapsing under its own weight.


#WashingtonState #ClimateScam #CarbonTax #ClimateCommitmentAct #FakeData #GovernmentFailure #BureaucraticIncompetence #ClimateLies #TaxpayerAbuse #EnergyCosts #ConservativeNews #LimitedGovernment #AccountabilityMatters #LeftCoastPolitics #RebelRadio



Keywords
washington climate scamco2 reduction fake dataclimate commitment act washingtonwashington carbon tax criticismclimate policy failureinflated emissions datawashington department of ecology scandalcap and trade washington stateclimate accountability conservativegovernment climate lieswashington energy costsclimate math exposed
Chapters

6:11End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The prepper&#8217;s lexicon: Why knowing the lingo is a key survival skill

The prepper’s lexicon: Why knowing the lingo is a key survival skill

Zoey Sky
&#8220;Wartime Homefront Essential Skills&#8221; on BrightU: Turning barren land into &#8220;heaven on Earth&#8221; and the future of food

“Wartime Homefront Essential Skills” on BrightU: Turning barren land into “heaven on Earth” and the future of food

Jacob Thomas
Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Kevin Hughes
Prepping 101: The essential guide to crafting your family&#8217;s snowstorm plan

Prepping 101: The essential guide to crafting your family’s snowstorm plan

Zoey Sky
Prepping 101: A year-round blueprint for building confidence and readiness, one month at a time

Prepping 101: A year-round blueprint for building confidence and readiness, one month at a time

Zoey Sky
Navigating the icy gauntlet: Essential strategies for safe winter driving

Navigating the icy gauntlet: Essential strategies for safe winter driving

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy