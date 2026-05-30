Riccardo Bosi: Data Centers

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Global Defense War: Data Centers, Alien Disclosure & The Midterm Question
The full webcast is linked below.
JMC Broadcasting | AustraliaOne Party (28 May 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7aie36-data-centers-alien-disclosure-and-the-midterm-question.html
https://rumble.com/v7ak9ck-australiaone-party-jmc-data-centers-alien-disclosure-and-the-midterm-questi.html