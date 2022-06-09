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Extras From The Documentary Fall Of The Republic https://www.brighteon.com/4a8eec88-95c7-45e8-adeb-8e18d1d60c2a
Fall Of The Republic documents how an offshore corporate cartel is bankrupting the US economy by design. Leaders are now declaring that world government has arrived and that the dollar will be replaced by a new global currency. This film reveals the architecture of the New World Order and what the power elite have in store for humanity.