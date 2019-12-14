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Dachau 1945.....GRAPHIC CONTENT
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80 views • December 14, 2019
On the morning of April 29, 1945 the US Army liberated the concentration camp outside the town of Dachau, Germany. The Army Signal Corp produced this short newsreel film about the camp at the time of it's liberation. This short video acts as a stand alone primer to get a better understanding of what Konzentrationslager (KZ) Dachau was all about. We now know more about that liberation now almost 75 years later and it still stands as a reminder showing us what can happen when governments and regimes, in this case Adolph Hitler's form of National Socialism, wield brutal overwhelming power over the people.
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