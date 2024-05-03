Create New Account
EPISODE 58: ARIZONA GOVERNOR REPEALS PROTECTION FOR INNOCENT LIFE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
First, I ask that all of you watch this segment so that you can see with your own eyes what it is they are actually celebrating in Arizona. Then, ask yourself if what you witnessed can be classified as a “reproductive right”. If your answer is yes, then I invite you to explain how a cause resulting in the death of a human child is righteous in any way and if the answer is no, then I challenge you to join the fight for innocent life.

https://www.coastreporter.net/politics/arizona-governors-signing-of-abortion-law-repeal-follows-political-fight-by-women-lawmakers-8691935?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral


ON PODCAST: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5SBPC9Zgsd2A77lHx95G3t

