There is no partiality with GOD!

James lesson #127; Jew or Gentile, laws and commands, none this guarantees our eternal security. Divine Righteousness is only found in Christ; we are imputed with HIS righteousness at salvation. Looking into Romans 2, we see similar teaching from the Apostle Paul as from Pastor James. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!