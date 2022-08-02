[Premiered Aug 2, 2022] CuttingEdge: IS Nancy on A Dangerous Collision Course With Beijing?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mass Corporate Media is on the Nancy Pelosi march stoking the flames of distrust and hinting at conflict. What will happen? World War 3? Your guess is as good as mine, but here is a short 5 min take on Nancy's 1st day in Taiwan under China's watchful dragons eye's.
NYSTV Network: https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: Edge For your first month free.
#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide
#Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQOKLG3UXZW8XSLX7vn-g
#Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBabylon
CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9HcD39gVhCrsBPDl1sKhYg
#RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA
Checkout FOJCRADIO here:
#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
#FOJCRadio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg #FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbclid=IwAR0pYzLnIdrLe005aZd0cgaedVoka1I1JgTPcgd9yuOyVjvyDFJRZ-VacI8
Support your local businesses! CE Supports- Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com. Every day hard working people!
T-Shirts and Mugs: https://nystvwear.com
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases