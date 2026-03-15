RT News - March 15 2026 2PM GMT

March 15, 2026

rt.com





Tel Aviv burns as Iran launches its latest retaliatory strikes on Israeli and US targets, as the war rages into its third week. Iran is left picking through the pieces, as the IDF and Pentagon turn their military might against the country. But it's civilian areas that are taking direct hits, while the death toll rises. As Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky meets with the exiled descendant of the last Iranian Shah, and calls for the overthrow of the government in Tehran, Iran says his meddling in the war, is making Ukraine a legitimate target.





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