ION US - UN Agenda 21, 2030 & Oregon HB 2020 Are The Same Things 2020-01-13

Like the video, subscribe to the ION US channel! Thanks! ~ TIMoMD.A little of the Oregon News from around the state and Oregon HB 2020 is simply the local implementation of UN Agendas 21 & 2030 at the local level as prescribed in the documents themselves. The Democrat party is following a very old script of climate alarmism and identity politics writ large in this proposed yet highly-opposed (once defeated) legislation. Passing of this legislation will lead to economic collapse in the already most taxed state in The Union. That is it's purpose.Support Brighteonstore.com (How we get to be here)Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)SHOW REFERENCE LINKS:Tumalo man announces bid for Rep. Greg Walden's seat in congressCommissioners appoint Lynn Findley to replace Bentz in Oregon SenateNew Life at Mount PisgahTimber Unity gears up for cap and trade, other issuesSen. Brian Boquist used ‘fighting words,’ judge says as he dismisses suit against Democrats over access to Capitol, finesDavid S. Wall CommentThe Office Website of Herr Fuhrer Kate Brown (Oregon Gov)Oregon HB 2020 (Direct PDF Download/View link)The "United Nations"UN Agenda 21 (UN Page w/direct download link)UN Agenda 2030 (UN Page w/direct download link)Have a great day, World!**FAIR USE**Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**