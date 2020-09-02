Masked Priest collapses and dies in Cameroon during sermon

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A priest wearing a coronavirus mask collapsed and died while giving a sermon at his church in Cameroon on Sunday. Catholic priest Reverend Father Jude can be seen speaking to his congregation from the pulpit in French before he falls to the ground in Cameroon's western city of Douala during Sunday Mass on 30 August.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb5EfexxyWc
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