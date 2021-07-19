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Under the Wire Interviews Dr Tedd Koren
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60 views • July 19, 2021
Dr Tedd Koren is the most widely read Doctor of Chiropractic in the world today. Since 1987, when he started Koren Publications, over 100 million pieces of his popular scientifically-referenced patient education materials have been distributed throughout the world.
He single-handedly took on the US Federal Trade Commission and saved the chiropractic profession in the United States which the government was trying to shut down - much like they are doing here in Australia.
He single-handedly took on the US Federal Trade Commission and saved the chiropractic profession in the United States which the government was trying to shut down - much like they are doing here in Australia.
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