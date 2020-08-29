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Covid 19: Il PERCHE'
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3 views • August 29, 2020
Presentazione sui MOTIVI per cui è stata CREATA l'attuale crisi, su chi ne trae beneficio e su quale sia l'obiettivo ultimo di coloro che le hanno dato il via.
SE SIETE D'ACCORDO CON QUANTO ESPOSTO, DIFFONDETE QUESTO TIPO D'INFORMAZIONI, ALTRIMENTI SARANNO SOPPRESSE DAGLI ALGORITMI. LA DIFFUSIONE MANUALE E' L'UNICO SISTEMA PER SCONFIGGERE LA CENSURA IN ATTO!!
Alcune delle diapositive sono state prese da WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com, gentilmente messe a disposizione di tutti.
Sommario Presentazione:
10:58 Paura del Prossimo
16:09 Distruzione delle Libertà Personali
24:08 Eliminazione Contante
27:50 5G
36:24 Modello Cina
40:08 Censura
46:50 Big Pharma & OMS
54:19 "Nuova Normalità"
01:00:39 Crisi Economica
01:12:13 Soluzioni
Sapere senza Fare non è Potere
SE SIETE D'ACCORDO CON QUANTO ESPOSTO, DIFFONDETE QUESTO TIPO D'INFORMAZIONI, ALTRIMENTI SARANNO SOPPRESSE DAGLI ALGORITMI. LA DIFFUSIONE MANUALE E' L'UNICO SISTEMA PER SCONFIGGERE LA CENSURA IN ATTO!!
Alcune delle diapositive sono state prese da WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com, gentilmente messe a disposizione di tutti.
Sommario Presentazione:
10:58 Paura del Prossimo
16:09 Distruzione delle Libertà Personali
24:08 Eliminazione Contante
27:50 5G
36:24 Modello Cina
40:08 Censura
46:50 Big Pharma & OMS
54:19 "Nuova Normalità"
01:00:39 Crisi Economica
01:12:13 Soluzioni
Sapere senza Fare non è Potere
Keywords
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