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This information about the Covid vaccines was known (and hidden) years before the pandemic!
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324 views • March 13, 2022
In-vitro Swedish study finds SARS-CoV-2 spike protein enters the cell nucleus and impairs DNA repair.
“Mechanistically we found that the spike protein localizes in the nucleus & inhibits DNA damage repair by impeding key DNA repair protein BRCA1 & 53BP1 recruitment to the damage site.”
The Covid-19 vaccines use mRNA to deliver an instruction to cells to produce this same spike protein.
If the spike protein enters the nucleus and inhibits DNA repair then this potentially increases the likelihood of cancer later developing.
Although, it's important to note that this is one in-vitro study and this has not been verified in humans, but this goes to show how risky it is to experiment on children with mRNA vaccines that we do not know the long-term safety implications of.
“Mechanistically we found that the spike protein localizes in the nucleus & inhibits DNA damage repair by impeding key DNA repair protein BRCA1 & 53BP1 recruitment to the damage site.”
The Covid-19 vaccines use mRNA to deliver an instruction to cells to produce this same spike protein.
If the spike protein enters the nucleus and inhibits DNA repair then this potentially increases the likelihood of cancer later developing.
Although, it's important to note that this is one in-vitro study and this has not been verified in humans, but this goes to show how risky it is to experiment on children with mRNA vaccines that we do not know the long-term safety implications of.
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