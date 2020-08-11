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Fearmongering NBC doctor who battled virus admits he never had it!
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46 views • August 11, 2020
DAHBOO7, July 14, 2020
Make no mistake about it: no matter what your take on the coronavirus pandemic, most people seem to understand that the media is likely making the situation out to be far more dire than it is. And why wouldn't they - most media outlets spend 24 hours a day, 7 days a week of live coverage looking for anything possible to undermine the Trump administration.
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/more-media-hyped-hysteria-fearmongering-nbc-doctor-who-battled-covid-admits-never-had-virus
DAHBOO7
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Make no mistake about it: no matter what your take on the coronavirus pandemic, most people seem to understand that the media is likely making the situation out to be far more dire than it is. And why wouldn't they - most media outlets spend 24 hours a day, 7 days a week of live coverage looking for anything possible to undermine the Trump administration.
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/more-media-hyped-hysteria-fearmongering-nbc-doctor-who-battled-covid-admits-never-had-virus
DAHBOO7
https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7
https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
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