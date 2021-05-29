COVID HOAX: THERE IS NO VIRUS. THE WUHAN LAB GAIN OF FUNCTION RESEARCH IS A COVER STORY

THERE IS NO VIRUS



Focus on the vaccine, the virus is a cover story.

This is because the Sars-Cov-2 virus does not exist.

It has never existed.

Influenza A and B have been rebranded and remarketed as COVID-19.

It is as simple as that.



Sars-Cov-2 is a fairy-tale.

The gain of function research for this alleged virus conducted at the Wuhan Lab in China and under the direction and management of Dr.Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and

other Satanic Globalists is actually a cover-story for even more heinous crimes.

Dr. Robert Redfield former CDC Director, Dr.Richard Fleming, Senator Rand Paul, The Highwire's Del Bigtree, Dr.Judy Mikovits,

Prof.Peter Gotzsche, Dr.Sherri Tenpenny, Alex Jones, Mike Adams and many others are all lying to you.

Some are lying to you knowingly others out of ignorance and naivete.



The Satanic Globalists want you to think that the Sar-Cov-2 virus exists because the truth is much worse.

They also want America to start a war with China but that is a story for another time.



Getting back to this fairy tale, there has never been any research on Sars-Cov-2 because the virus does not exist.

It has never been isolated nor purified nor has it ever satisfied Koch's postulates (see Dr.Tom Cowan's work on the Contagion Myth et al).

In addition, consider how deadly COVID-19 really is.

CDC' s own data shows that the COVID-19 infection to fatality risk (IFR) for those under 50 years of age is less than 0.03% (3 out of 10,000).

For those under 20 years of age the risk is 0.002% (2 out of 100,000).

Meanwhile children are virtually immune from COVID-19.

Obviously there has been no productive "gain of function" research on this very benign and relatively harmless fake virus.

Yeah, it's so deadly that a 60 year old over-the-counter medication called Hydroxychloroquine easily combats COVID-19 (and now the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin).

If the Satanists at the Wuhan Lab really were working on making the Sars-Cov-2 virus more deadly it is clear from the above data they have failed.



All of the research at the Wuhan Lab was instead focused on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The virus is a cover story for the creation of an undetectably deadly vaccine.



This gain of function research at Wuhan went into making the vaccine a biologically poisonous and toxic weapon of mass murder and an instrument of genocide.



Where is the proof of this ?

The proof is hiding in plain sight.



Take the symptoms and ailments of those allegedly afflicted with the COVID-19 Sars-Cov-2 virus and then compare that

to the symptoms and ailments of those poisoned with the COVID-19 vaccine.

They are completely different.



(1)---

Sars-Cov-2 symptoms/ailments:

coughing, slight fever, sniffles

flu-like symptoms



(2)---

COVID-19 VACCINE symptoms/ailments:

stroke, brain aneurysm, blood clots, heart attacks, paralysis, blindness, mass skin rashes, anaphylaxis

coma, death



In the first group, the former, we have flu like symptoms.

In the second group, the latter, from the vaccine, we see neuro-degenerative symptoms like muscle spasms and paralysis to name only a few.

Why the huge difference if the virus and vaccine both allegedly contain the SPIKE PROTEIN ?

Because we have been lied too.

There is NO spike protein on the Sar-Cov-2 virus.

Because the virus Sars-Cov-2 does not exist.

The SPIKE PROTEIN can be designed and manufactured without the need for any fake virus.

Snake and spider venom is replete with spike proteins. That is what is in the vaccine. No virus needed instead we have Spider venom!



The fake virus was created out of thin air for the vaccine. Not the other way around.

They had the vaccine already on hand and then invented a reason to use it.

Thus the invented concocted reason for the vaccine becomes the non-existent fairy-tale Sars-Cov-2 virus.

No gain of function reasearch on the virus.

No laboratory man-made virus.

No virus at all.

The only biological weapon and instrument of genocide is the VACCINE.

Please remember that.