Remembering Fletcher Prouty (2012)

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-prouty/
FROM 2012: Some might know Fletcher Prouty through his involvement with Oliver Stone's JFK. Others may know his book on The Secret Team. Still others might know of his insights into subjects as diverse as the Gary Powers U2 incident, MKULTRA, and the Origins of Oil. Today we explore the life, the experiences and the secrets spilled by Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty.
