Remembering Fletcher Prouty (2012)
Published 14 hours ago

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-prouty/

FROM 2012: Some might know Fletcher Prouty through his involvement with Oliver Stone's JFK. Others may know his book on The Secret Team. Still others might know of his insights into subjects as diverse as the Gary Powers U2 incident, MKULTRA, and the Origins of Oil. Today we explore the life, the experiences and the secrets spilled by Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty.
historyconspiracyjfkjames corbettmkultraproutyorigins of oil

