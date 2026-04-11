40 days after the Leader's martyrdom: We stand firm in the battlefield & in the streets - Voices of the Iranian people

40 days after the Leader's martyrdom: We stand firm in the battlefield and in the streets

Voices of the Iranian people commemorating the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei — on the streets leading to the site where he was martyred — mourning and renewing their pledge to remain on the path of the martyred Leader.

#Martyr_of_Resistance

Adding: The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of two individuals affiliated with Mossad in Semnan Province. The individuals maintained repeated contact with a Mossad intelligence officer from the time of the 12-Day War until their arrest, transmitting collected information on people and locations.