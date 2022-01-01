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01 - The Book of Hebrews, Chapter 1 - The Supremacy Of God's Son - Walter Veith
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53 views • January 01, 2022
Hebrews chapter one reveals Christ as the creator, the saviour, the ruler and the eternal God. This revelation is essential to the understanding of the gospel of salvation and the mediatorial role of Jesus Christ. Only the One who created and had life within Himself could lay it down and take it up again. Only the One who created all things perfectly could restore all things back to their original perfection.
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