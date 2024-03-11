Quo Vadis





March 10, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for March 7, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lady to LUZ DE MARIA De Bonilla for March 7:





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart:





You MUST CHANGE, ALTHOUGH WITHOUT CHANGING I LOVE you.





I BEG YOU TO TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE INTO A CONSTANT WALK TOWARDS THE GOAL, WHICH IS TO FULFILL THE WILL OF GOD.





You have not heeded My Pleas, My Teachings through these Revelations...





You have not learned to transform and still walk in infidelity towards My Son...





You must be ready for change in a hurry because you are going to be judged by love, by your works and you must present your hands with abundant works in favor of the conversion of your brothers and sisters, but first in favor of your own conversion.





Very difficult moments are coming, little children, moments of great trials, you know it, moments of labor pains and you:





in the midst of the great calamities, they must maintain the faith...





They must turn their gaze to My Divine Son and that nothing apart from keeping My Divine Son as the center of their lives...

but they must bend their knees...





You must extend their hands to your brothers and sisters and be merciful to them, because sin condemns the creature, condemns My children.





AS A Sorrowful MOTHER, MY HEART IS CROSSED BY SEVEN SWORDS OVER AND OVER AGAIN CONSTANTLY, BUT MY CHILDREN WILL REMEMBER THESE WORDS, You WILL REMEMBER THEM AND you WILL REGRET NOT HAVING BEEN AWARE THAT I SPEAK TO you, BECAUSE you ARE A SHORT DISTANCE FROM GREAT SUFFERINGS ON A HUMAN LEVEL.





You must soften your hearts.





Leave the chains, the hardening of the human ego, leave it far away from you!





I ask you to pray, My children, but also to pray with works and deeds.





Pray for the Middle East.





Pray for all the nations that are getting involved in the war that leads to World War III.





My Dearest, look at the signs and signs of this moment that anticipate the great suffering of this generation, as there has never been before.





Sodom and Gomorra suffered and were destroyed, but in My Heart of Mother towards you, I wish that everyone be saved My children, I wish that everyone is saved and that they come to maintain faith in the heart, in the mind, in thought, in his works and in his actions; because who has love in his heart has a great treasure, which has no comparison with anything else in the world and that has no spiritual comparison because the one who is love has everything, everything.





My little children, My Son is love, but at the same time he is a Just Judge.





This generation has fallen into the lowest, in the greatest offenses to My Divine Son, how My Heart hurts for it, for the baseness that are being committed at this very moment against My Divine Son and this Mother, and humanity immersed in a frame of darkness continues to sink more because it is not able to see the light.





My children, walk straight in fulfilling the Commandments, attend to receive My Divine Son in the Eucharistic Celebration, worship My Son in the Sacrament of the Altar.





MY CHILDREN I ACCOMPANY YOU, EVERY CREATURE THAT COMES before MY DIVINE SON TO WORSHIP HIM, I ACCOMPANY them SO THAT they DO NOT FIND themselves ALONE, TO CARRY WORDS TO their HEART, FEELINGS OF LOVE TOWARDS MY DIVINE SON.





May faith increase in you at every moment, My little children, so that you continue to walk straight and prepare as you are doing and more; so that you live in your flesh the pain of betrayal, the bitterness of the gall, the pain of the cross and then savor the honey of the Resurrection with My Divine Son.





Little children I love you, I bless you, your families, all your relatives and that the strength is reborn in you so that, through that force, you lead the relatives who have not converted towards total conversion.





I love you My children and I ask you to raise your Sacramentals and especially your Holy Rosary to bless you again and seal you with the Precious Blood of My Divine Son in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen





Mother Mary.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA de Bonilla:





Brothers and Sisters,





In correspondence with the Love of Our Mother, let's strive to achieve inner change and prepare ourselves so that events do not find us asleep in the lethargy of disbelief.





Let's pray on time and out of time, let's pray with the works and the acts.





Brothers, what our eyes will see, no creature has seen before.





Is it because the offenses that humanity commits have overcome everything in the past?





