2023.03.07 XI prepares to attack Taiwan. If the U.S. seizes the CCP’s overseas assets, he will confiscate the US $10 trillion investment in Communist China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
2023.03.07 XI prepares to attack Taiwan. If the U.S. seizes the CCP’s overseas assets, he will confiscate the US $10 trillion investment in Communist China.

习准备跟台湾开打。美国查封中共资产的话，他就会把美国在中共国的十万亿美元投资给没收了。



