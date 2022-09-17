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The Energy Crisis Prompts Return of the Fracking Nightmare.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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The Energy Crisis Prompts Return of the Fracking Nightmare.

https://rumble.com/v1kf9td-the-energy-crisis-prompts-return-of-the-fracking-nightmare..html

A Dunedrifter chose excerpt from UK Column (Truth) News, 9 September 2022.  Featuring, Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley.  Full show and much more found here https://www.ukcolumn.org.

12:49 - The Energy Crisis Prompts Return of the Fracking Nightmare

Sources:
Liz Truss Statement: - https://yhoo.it/3QBfojE

Fracking Moretorium Article: - https://bit.ly/3U1BazV

=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

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TOPICAL DIGEST

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DUNE

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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

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Energy Protests, Far Right Far Left, Form Populism

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