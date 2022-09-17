Create New Account
The Energy Crisis Prompts Return of the Fracking Nightmare.
Published 2 months ago |

A Dunedrifter chose excerpt from UK Column (Truth) News, 9 September 2022.  Featuring, Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen, Alex Thomson and Vanessa Beeley.  Full show and much more found here https://www.ukcolumn.org.

12:49 - The Energy Crisis Prompts Return of the Fracking Nightmare

Sources:
Liz Truss Statement: - https://yhoo.it/3QBfojE

Fracking Moretorium Article: - https://bit.ly/3U1BazV

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

