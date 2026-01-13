Morning Manna - Jan 13, 2026 - Proverbs 19:16-18 - Guard the Soul, Shape the Future 07-2026

Proverbs 19:16–18 highlights the life-preserving power of obedience, the danger of careless living, and the responsibility of loving correction. Keeping God’s commandment guards the soul, while disregard for His ways leads toward death. Loving discipline—especially in the formative years—is presented as an act of hope, not cruelty, aimed at shaping character before it is too late. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how obedience sustains life, why accountability matters, and how righteous discipline serves God’s redemptive purpose rather than human anger.

Lesson 07-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com