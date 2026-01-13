BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Morning Manna - Jan 13, 2026 - Proverbs 19:16-18 - Guard the Soul, Shape the Future 07-2026
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
Follow
0
9 views • 1 day ago

Proverbs 19:16–18 highlights the life-preserving power of obedience, the danger of careless living, and the responsibility of loving correction. Keeping God’s commandment guards the soul, while disregard for His ways leads toward death. Loving discipline—especially in the formative years—is presented as an act of hope, not cruelty, aimed at shaping character before it is too late. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how obedience sustains life, why accountability matters, and how righteous discipline serves God’s redemptive purpose rather than human anger.

Lesson 07-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


