Israel killed a group of aid workers with their pychopath murderer leader cheering them on as they kill innocent women and children and now aid workers in Gaza - Bombs Away !
PatriotsCannabisCo
199 Subscribers
37 views
Published 16 hours ago

Not a good time to be an aid worker in Gazi with the Zionist Jews trying to kill you

workerskilledaid

