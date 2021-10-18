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BREAKING: Protesters ATTACKED In Italy! - Port Of Trieste STILL CLOSED As Workers REFUSE JAB!
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644 views • October 18, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent news out of Trieste, Italy as dock workers are attacked by police for protesting against the tyrannical jab mandate that forces workers both private and public to get a jab to enter the workplace.
Around 40% of dock workers are not jabbed and the supply chain in Italy has rushed to a halt as ports have been shut in protest. Other ports are also joining in the protest.
Initially, after our previous report, it appeared as though the dock workers had given up. But they continue to hit the streets and were forced out of the port into the main piazza in Trieste where they continued to protest in huge numbers. They were then told they could meet with a government official. However, they refuse to stand down by taking tests instead. They are adamant that the green pass must be eliminated or the ports shall remain closed.
One has to also be concerned however that the government has plans up their sleeves for the ports as the supply chain crunch has appeared to be a controlled demolition worldwide to create desperation and allow the government to come in with even worse mandates. The problem is, you can't do nothing. You must do something. It seems like the state has preparations for protests or lack thereof regardless of the damage it rightly does to the system.
We will continue to cover this closely.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
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Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the most recent news out of Trieste, Italy as dock workers are attacked by police for protesting against the tyrannical jab mandate that forces workers both private and public to get a jab to enter the workplace.
Around 40% of dock workers are not jabbed and the supply chain in Italy has rushed to a halt as ports have been shut in protest. Other ports are also joining in the protest.
Initially, after our previous report, it appeared as though the dock workers had given up. But they continue to hit the streets and were forced out of the port into the main piazza in Trieste where they continued to protest in huge numbers. They were then told they could meet with a government official. However, they refuse to stand down by taking tests instead. They are adamant that the green pass must be eliminated or the ports shall remain closed.
One has to also be concerned however that the government has plans up their sleeves for the ports as the supply chain crunch has appeared to be a controlled demolition worldwide to create desperation and allow the government to come in with even worse mandates. The problem is, you can't do nothing. You must do something. It seems like the state has preparations for protests or lack thereof regardless of the damage it rightly does to the system.
We will continue to cover this closely.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
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FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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