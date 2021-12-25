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The coming of the Messiah
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102 views • December 25, 2021
As prophesied, spiritual messengers of God have come to Earth to announce the coming of the Messiah.
In 1970, as the brightest light in the heavens of the century drew closest to Earth, our Father sent His spiritual messengers "to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah."
At the same time, a man was brought back to life from death who had been given a gift by one with more love in his eyes than anyone he had ever seen. If he chose to return, the man was asked to give this gift freely to others in the same manner of love it had been given to him, asking nothing in return. The spiritual messengers of God entered into his body, to use it as their instrument, to speak to all who will hear, from a town appropriately named Globe.
Listen to their words.
On December 29, 1972, the spiritual messengers of God said: "Yes, we see thy need, and we should answer in this manner.
"First, of your question, soul Peter, your question is that of the coming of the Messiah. And we should answer first in this manner. Within your mind is the name of the one known as Jesus, and that of the preparation for the entry of those who have reached the Christ state into this one. As we have said before, there are many who have reached the Christ state. And through the combination of these shall be the new Messiah." (See John, chapter 17.)
"You asked that he should come walking from the clouds? And we shall answer your question in this manner. When he should first appear unto the Jewish people, and they shall see him first, he shall be standing upon a cloud. And the Jewish nation in their despair shall kneel before him. This was meant so that that that had been written should be fulfilled. And as we have said before, written upon the clouds, written upon the sky, our Father shall make known of this entry in this way." (See Acts 1:6-11, The Revelation of John, 7:2-12, chapter 10, 14:1-5, 14-16, 15:2-4, 19:1-16, 21:1-7, 22-27, 22:1-7, Zechariah, chapters 12-14.)
"But he should come unto the body form, for is it not written also that that that does not know of earth can not know of heaven? And those who do not know of heaven can not know of earth? For he should come to lead you through your thousand years of peace upon your earth." (See John 3:1-21 and The Revelation, chapters 19-22.)
"The spirit was left that it may flow through all mankind. As we have said before, we have come but for one purpose, and that is for the preparation for the coming of the Messiah. And we say unto you, all of you, open your door that we might enter, and therefore, there can be a place prepared within each of you for his coming." (See John, chapter 17.)
"But from a mother's womb, so shall he be born. Look within your book of Revelation, and you shall see of the same." (See The Revelation of John, chapter 12.)
"But hark unto these words. Our Father has written only upon the Tablets. Man has written upon your pages and your paper; therefore, many things have been extracted from, taken away from that that inspired the men in the beginning to write of the same, and some has been added to by others. We have come, not to change the Laws, but to fulfill the prophecies of the same. We have come not to change that that was given within Moses' time. We have come not to change that that was given unto Isaiah. We have come not to change that that was given, and the gift that was given, in the one known as Jesus. But hark unto these words. We have come for this time. We have come from those who should make their entry. We have come from those who did say unto our Father, 'Send those who know You best to prepare a way for our coming, that our Father's words should not be misinterpreted.'" (See John 14:1-5, 15-26, and 16:7-24.)
In more love than is humanly possible to know, these words were spoken. If you open your heart to receive this gift, you will find it. "Ask and you shall receive."
"I am coming back to you," Jesus promises. (See John 14:16-29.)
In his farewell prayer, he said: "May all be one, just as you, Father, are in me, and I in you, that they also may be in us, so that the world may believe that you have sent me. The glory that you have given me I have given to them, that they may be one even as we are one, I in them and you in me, that they may become perfectly one, so that the world may know that you sent me and loved them even as you loved me." (John 17: 20-25)
Would you like to join in the Association with the spiritual messengers of God? See https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
Here's another good reason to join – “Bring 300 souls who should prepare the way for the coming of the Messiah unto one house (of one mind) and that which you dread the most shall be prevented,” https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/bring-300-souls-who-should-prepare-the-way-for-the-coming-of-the-messiah-unto-one-house-and-that-9274e5afb3f7
Please e-mail [email protected].
In 1970, as the brightest light in the heavens of the century drew closest to Earth, our Father sent His spiritual messengers "to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah."
At the same time, a man was brought back to life from death who had been given a gift by one with more love in his eyes than anyone he had ever seen. If he chose to return, the man was asked to give this gift freely to others in the same manner of love it had been given to him, asking nothing in return. The spiritual messengers of God entered into his body, to use it as their instrument, to speak to all who will hear, from a town appropriately named Globe.
Listen to their words.
On December 29, 1972, the spiritual messengers of God said: "Yes, we see thy need, and we should answer in this manner.
"First, of your question, soul Peter, your question is that of the coming of the Messiah. And we should answer first in this manner. Within your mind is the name of the one known as Jesus, and that of the preparation for the entry of those who have reached the Christ state into this one. As we have said before, there are many who have reached the Christ state. And through the combination of these shall be the new Messiah." (See John, chapter 17.)
"You asked that he should come walking from the clouds? And we shall answer your question in this manner. When he should first appear unto the Jewish people, and they shall see him first, he shall be standing upon a cloud. And the Jewish nation in their despair shall kneel before him. This was meant so that that that had been written should be fulfilled. And as we have said before, written upon the clouds, written upon the sky, our Father shall make known of this entry in this way." (See Acts 1:6-11, The Revelation of John, 7:2-12, chapter 10, 14:1-5, 14-16, 15:2-4, 19:1-16, 21:1-7, 22-27, 22:1-7, Zechariah, chapters 12-14.)
"But he should come unto the body form, for is it not written also that that that does not know of earth can not know of heaven? And those who do not know of heaven can not know of earth? For he should come to lead you through your thousand years of peace upon your earth." (See John 3:1-21 and The Revelation, chapters 19-22.)
"The spirit was left that it may flow through all mankind. As we have said before, we have come but for one purpose, and that is for the preparation for the coming of the Messiah. And we say unto you, all of you, open your door that we might enter, and therefore, there can be a place prepared within each of you for his coming." (See John, chapter 17.)
"But from a mother's womb, so shall he be born. Look within your book of Revelation, and you shall see of the same." (See The Revelation of John, chapter 12.)
"But hark unto these words. Our Father has written only upon the Tablets. Man has written upon your pages and your paper; therefore, many things have been extracted from, taken away from that that inspired the men in the beginning to write of the same, and some has been added to by others. We have come, not to change the Laws, but to fulfill the prophecies of the same. We have come not to change that that was given within Moses' time. We have come not to change that that was given unto Isaiah. We have come not to change that that was given, and the gift that was given, in the one known as Jesus. But hark unto these words. We have come for this time. We have come from those who should make their entry. We have come from those who did say unto our Father, 'Send those who know You best to prepare a way for our coming, that our Father's words should not be misinterpreted.'" (See John 14:1-5, 15-26, and 16:7-24.)
In more love than is humanly possible to know, these words were spoken. If you open your heart to receive this gift, you will find it. "Ask and you shall receive."
"I am coming back to you," Jesus promises. (See John 14:16-29.)
In his farewell prayer, he said: "May all be one, just as you, Father, are in me, and I in you, that they also may be in us, so that the world may believe that you have sent me. The glory that you have given me I have given to them, that they may be one even as we are one, I in them and you in me, that they may become perfectly one, so that the world may know that you sent me and loved them even as you loved me." (John 17: 20-25)
Would you like to join in the Association with the spiritual messengers of God? See https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
Here's another good reason to join – “Bring 300 souls who should prepare the way for the coming of the Messiah unto one house (of one mind) and that which you dread the most shall be prevented,” https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/bring-300-souls-who-should-prepare-the-way-for-the-coming-of-the-messiah-unto-one-house-and-that-9274e5afb3f7
Please e-mail [email protected].
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