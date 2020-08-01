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The Table and the Floor - vision and message 1.08.2021
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30 views • January 26, 2021
Vision and message I received on January 8, 2021. Here's the question: Do you know who and what you are? Praying this message answers some questions in the Body of Christ! Please share it with anyone you know needs it!
Update info:
Website is nearly finished! Here's the link... vickyandchuck.com
Our new email address is [email protected]
And if you would like to help us financially, here's how:
Paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
We cannot possibly thank you all enough for your prayer support, financial support and encouragement. You are and will always be in our prayers. God bless you abundantly for your love and gracious hearts toward us!
Here is a portion of what He said in this message:
Father said, “HARD THINGS WILL COME IN RAPID-FIRE PROGRESSION.”
He also said, “Stop apologizing for being holy. Live it. Live what I have made you to be…holy. I set you apart. Pick yourself up off the floor and go sit in your place at the table of holiness. Dine there. Feast on things eternal and refuse the refuse* of the world. Refuse the unrighteous thoughts, turn away from engaging in the polluted food of the flesh, the enemy and the world. There is no nutrition in it…only death. Sit at the King’s table and eat your fill of Me. Drink from the same cup I drank from…the cup of sacrifice and death to self. Taste and See…I Am GOOD. And I set you apart to be good, also. No longer allow yourself to live as though you belong to the world. You do not. You are an heir – one of My heirs – and I want you to walk in holiness. So, wash the filth of this world and the pride of life off of yourself through repentance. Ask for forgiveness and I will make you clean again!"
*(In this usage of the word, the definition means trash, garbage, leavings, worthless or useless part of something. Definition taken from Merriam Webster Dictionary)
Update info:
Website is nearly finished! Here's the link... vickyandchuck.com
Our new email address is [email protected]
And if you would like to help us financially, here's how:
Paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
We cannot possibly thank you all enough for your prayer support, financial support and encouragement. You are and will always be in our prayers. God bless you abundantly for your love and gracious hearts toward us!
Here is a portion of what He said in this message:
Father said, “HARD THINGS WILL COME IN RAPID-FIRE PROGRESSION.”
He also said, “Stop apologizing for being holy. Live it. Live what I have made you to be…holy. I set you apart. Pick yourself up off the floor and go sit in your place at the table of holiness. Dine there. Feast on things eternal and refuse the refuse* of the world. Refuse the unrighteous thoughts, turn away from engaging in the polluted food of the flesh, the enemy and the world. There is no nutrition in it…only death. Sit at the King’s table and eat your fill of Me. Drink from the same cup I drank from…the cup of sacrifice and death to self. Taste and See…I Am GOOD. And I set you apart to be good, also. No longer allow yourself to live as though you belong to the world. You do not. You are an heir – one of My heirs – and I want you to walk in holiness. So, wash the filth of this world and the pride of life off of yourself through repentance. Ask for forgiveness and I will make you clean again!"
*(In this usage of the word, the definition means trash, garbage, leavings, worthless or useless part of something. Definition taken from Merriam Webster Dictionary)
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