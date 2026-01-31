First was The Word - a vibration

Labor Unionists, teachers, nurses, all bureaucratic employees, military & cops need to be told, at every single chance, they must demand real asset-based dollars for payment of work performed, rather continue to accept those private IOU [cheater] Notes from the Elite owned Federal Reserve. THEY will never get anywhere unless THEY change their life. Don't continue to fight the 50 State of Union Assemblies. We are attempting to help everyone except The Elite private Banksters. THEY will be much further ahead if THEY demand asset currency rather than demanding ICE agents leave their Cities. ICE is a big distraction from THEM helping THEMselves to an asset-based economy which will no longer create inflation. Inflation is really just a devaluation of IOUs=Federal Reserve Notes! Items & service are not increasing; IOU Notes are merely losing their value! People in other Nations are realizing that more than the chattel here in the U.S.



At minute mark 1:32 I accidentally struck the tuning fork at a poor odd angle causing the two tongs to vibrate at a halve out-of-phase tone. This is an example of what many modern made-popular-songs are sold to the public by COMMERCIAL interest... Music that is not soul-soothing or beneficial to you.

..Makes you unhinged or out-of-synchronicity with natural harmony & natural Universal Law.



Are you worshiping a graven image? Are you worshiping a graven image of a dollar; that is a photo of a silver dollar; that is a paper promise of a real dollar to be used for trade? Are you worshiping those who merely promise IOUs backed up by guns, missiles, bombs, spy drones, frequency weapons from cops or military? Are you worshiping a graven image=IOU or contract for the future payment of real physical silver? ..That is paper silver, not a real silver oz.? ..That is a promised IOU that will never be paid in a real value... Continually "Kicking the Can down the Road" never to be balanced on the Books? ..An IOU never to be paid? ..A mere photo or graven image of promise? You should feel there is a big cheat going on here! You should see the fraud here. You are being cheated with graven images.



In the book, 'A Secret Life of Plants' the author(s) wrote of plants having the ability to grow more healthy when classical music or soothing music is played for them. When "acid rock" or metallic "music" is played they do poorly. This should indicate to you something is up here! You are not receiving 'balanced books'/harmony when promised mere images of things & dollars and not real physical assets or real music that is harmonious and a blessing of Natural Order [Mother Nature] rather than a CORPORATE ONE WORLD ORDER of debt/owner-ship to The owners=that are a bunch of ELITE!



Did Bill Gates or Alex Soros force you to accept a debt IOU paper Note? Were you fooled? You should demand physical asset dollars rather than promises. Thus, you are saving yourself, not charging another as a cop. When in debt with mere promises you are owned.



There is "talk" Trump may put a huge tax-tariff (20% more?) on the sale or buying of physical silver. This may be the reason for the latest $40 Federal Reserve paper IOU drop in silver yesterday, Friday the 30th. ..Big manipulations in the market for silver, etc., requires big threats of changes, whether THEY pull them off or not!

Don't forget, Shanghai exchange is still dealing with physical silver, not paper 2-dimensional IOUs, & this is what counts!

