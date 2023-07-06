Jews, Israel And The Start Of Biblical Christianity Pt1-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 5 2023

You will often hear people talk about the 'Jewish roots of Christianity' but is that really an accurate statement? If you look at it from 2023 backwards it certainly would appear to be that way, but what happens if you look at it from the first century forward? Well, as you might expect, it's a completely different picture, and one that I believe to be the right one.On this episode of Rightly Dividing, is it possible to wipe away the grime and grit of 22+ centuries of religion to get an accurate look at where what we call Christianity came from? If only we had a Book that had the words of God in it, purified, preserved and protected that would allow us to get at the truth of where Christians came from. Oh. for such a Book! Fortunately, we have that Book, it's called the King James Bible, and it will serve tonight as our time machine to go back to where it all started and see where Christianity, and Christians really came from. Warning, we will not be using creeds, confessions or any religious contraband from your church or anyone else's to make our case. We will get ourselves a 'Year One' update that supersedes all the realms of Protestantism, Catholicism and any other 'ism' you might possibly be able to conjure up. The book of Josephus makes for interesting reading, but it won't help you here. Join us as we go looking for the gospel truth about the Jews, Israel and the start of biblical Christianity! (We find it, too!)

