The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. She Is Lovely, Her Name Is Wisdom

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'
Sister wisdom as the rockers refer is one of the greatest of God's gifts to mankind. It is acquired by faith which means we must act to activate faith. Gain wisdom today!
"Acquiring Discernment
When we view God's insight as a precious treasure, He reveals all we need to know.
Proverbs 2:1-11
Discernment is the ability to make sound judgments by perceiving what is not readily obvious, and it is critical to our life in God. For example, what should you do when you want to follow the Lord but have multiple choices that appear promising and good? How can you know if you’re hearing from God or simply listening to your own desires?......"
Get the full devotional on the Intouch Ministries app:
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/49DkUNn
Video music credit:
Love Life - Do You Love Me
@ Apple - https://apple.co/47DX0zz
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3uf0EBs
Real 80s CCM
@Real80sCCM
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM
The Rock Almighty
Part of the US Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.